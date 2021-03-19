Tanzania: Magufuli to Be Buried Thursday in Chato Hometown

President John Magufuli will be laid to rest Thursday in his hometown of Chato as part of 21 days of mourning across the country, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said.

Magufuli who died over chronic atrial fibrillation on Wednesday at a local hospital in Dar es Salaam shocked the nation and the international community.

President Samia confirmed shortly after taking the oath, that the body of the of the late President Magufuli will be taken to St Peter's Oysterbay Church in Dar es Salaam for a requiem on Saturday. Officials will later give their last respect at the Uhuru Stadium.

She said, On March 21 resident in Dar es Salaam and the neighboring towns will bid farewell to the late President before his body is airlifted to Dodoma for a similar ceremony on Monday, March 22.

"This day will be a public holiday," she announced. Adding that the late President will be taken to Mwanza on March 23 to allow the residents bid their farewell.

Family members and Chato residents will pay their last respect on March 24 and the late President Magufuli will be laid to rest on Thursday, March 25.