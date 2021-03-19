Tanzania: President Samia Vows "Nothing Will Go Wrong"

Samia Suluhu Hassan was inaugurated as the 6th president of the United Republic of Tanzania on Friday, vowing nothing will go wrong under her leadership.

In a special ceremony held at the State House in Dar es Salaam, Mama Samia openly said it was not a good day for her to talk as her heart is still wounded by the Wednesday's death of President John Magufuli.

"Today is not a good day to address the nation. This oath is differently from the rest in my career," she says. "It is the highest oath I have had but now has been administered while mourning."

Samia becomes the first female President. It is the first time in the country's history, the Vice President becomes a President. She said she had not envisioned, nonetheless, be prepared. But Magufuli, she said had taught her practically during her position as Vice President.

She called the public to remain calm during the entire period.

"This is the time to stand together and get connected. It's time to bury our differences, show love to one another and look forward with confidence," she stressed. Emphasizing: "It is not the time to point fingers at each other but to hold hands and move forward to build the new Tanzania that President Magufuli aspired to."

The president however highlighted that President Magufuli will be laid to rest next Thursday at his home village Chato in Geita.

Additionally, she said as she has sworn to protect the constitution, everything will be okay and that the government is prepared to continue where President Magufuli ended. A requiem for Magufuli will be held on Saturday at St Peters Catholic Church in Dar es Salaam. The leaders and residents of Dar es Salaam will pay their last respect on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the President, residents of Dodoma and Mwanza will pay their last respect on March 22 and 23rd respectively. The body will arrive in Geita on March 24th and the burial arrangement are set for March 25th.