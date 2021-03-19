Zimbabwe: Ambassador Angel Holder of Three Degrees

Newly appointed Presidential envoy and Ambassador-At-Large to the Americas and Europe Prophet Uebert Angel graduated with degrees from Salford, Bolton and Edinburgh Napier universities in the United Kingdom, information gleaned by The Herald reveal.

This comes as Ambassador Angel was a victim of a smear campaign on social media platforms where some people claimed that he received a fake degree from a college in the United States.

However, inquires to the colleges in the UK revealed that in 2005, Ambassador Angel was part of the graduates at Salford University graduating with a Bachelor of Science Honours in Business Finance.

The Herald has in its possession a copy of Ambassador Angel's intermediate transcript in a Professional Diploma in Education obtained from Bolton University in 2006.

Just last year he completed a Masters of Science in Business Management (Entrepreneurship), at the University of Edinburgh Napier. His dissertation title was "Adoption and Use of Electronic Banking Services and Products in Zimbabwe.

In February this year, Ambassador Angel received notification that he had passed his studies but the graduation could not take place because of the Covid-19 global pandemic which limits public gatherings.

The awarding ceremony is now set to be held on July 7.

The travelled Prophet is expected to use his vast experience in global evangelism to promote business and trade that will benefit the country.

A businessman in his own right, Ambassador Angel told reporters, soon after an hour long meeting with President Mnangagwa on Monday that he was getting down to business.

"We are kind of bringing in all our connections in business. The President has shown that he is able to pull from all ecosystems; from all areas of life.

"The biggest problem that we find is that when a person is called Pastor, that is where it ends. People forget that I have two university degrees in finance, one post-graduate degree in education from University of Bolton and a Masters in Entrepreneurship from the University of Edinburgh so I have vast knowledge in business," he said.

Salford, Bolton and Edinburgh Napier universities are some of the top universities in Europe.