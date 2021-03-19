Liberia: NIR Boss Cautions Liberians Against Using Fake National ID Card

The Executive Director of the National Identification Registry (NIR), J. Tiah Nagbe, has cautioned the public against the use of fake National Identification Cards which, he said, are being produced by unscrupulous individuals within the country.

The warning from Nagbe is aimed at safeguarding members of the public against the use of the fake Citizen Identification Card, which may lead to their arrest by police.

Addressing the Ministry of Information press briefing in Monrovia on Tuesday, Nagbe said the system of the Identification Registry is up to date and is in line with international standards.

"Our system is well built according to international standard and if you take those fake cards to the banks, anywhere in Liberia or around the world, that system will communicate with ours and if they don't see your name in our system they will just call the police and have you arrested so that you can explain how you got the card. So please avoid using those fake ID cards," Nagbe cautioned.

Meanwhile, the NIR boss has also frowned on the behavior of some individuals who are in the habits of asking the registry to alter information (name and date of birth) already contained on their National ID card, terming the act as intended to undermine the credibility of the institution and every Liberian.

Nagbe said Liberians should understand the significance of the National ID card and no one should come to NIR to change their age or name as such is against the law.

He, however, recommended that anyone wishing to change their name should go to the court for a legal document.

At the same time, the NIR Executive Director disclosed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NIR has extended the renewal of all expired identification cards to June of this year.

"The cards we are using are produced in America and because of the Coronavirus pandemic the factory has been shut down and so because of this we have extended the renewal of all expired cards to June of this year," Mr. Nagbe stressed.

In 2011, the Government of Liberia through an Act of National Legislature established the National Identification Registry with the mandate to design, establish, maintain and administer a national biometric identification system.

