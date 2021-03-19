Ethiopia: President Says Digital Technology Crucial in Retrieving Time Lost Due to Covid-19

President Sahlework Zewdie emphasized on the significance of digital technology in regaining time lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her remarks at the Road to Addis discussion Forum, President Sahlework said digital technology is key in bridging the gap between various segments of the society beyond rescuing time lost due to the pandemic.

The events of the Road to Addis series will continue in the lead up to the World Telecommunication Development Conference to be held in Addis Ababa in November 2021 marking the first time the conference is being held in Africa.

The President underlined Ethiopia's commitment to grow its telecommunication industry and the steps taken to achieve this goal.

The national digital strategy "Digital Ethiopia 2025" emphasizes the importance of inclusive growth and development.