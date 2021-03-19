Ethiopia: President Says Digital Technology Crucial in Retrieving Time Lost Due to Covid-19

19 March 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

President Sahlework Zewdie emphasized on the significance of digital technology in regaining time lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her remarks at the Road to Addis discussion Forum, President Sahlework said digital technology is key in bridging the gap between various segments of the society beyond rescuing time lost due to the pandemic.

The events of the Road to Addis series will continue in the lead up to the World Telecommunication Development Conference to be held in Addis Ababa in November 2021 marking the first time the conference is being held in Africa.

The President underlined Ethiopia's commitment to grow its telecommunication industry and the steps taken to achieve this goal.

The national digital strategy "Digital Ethiopia 2025" emphasizes the importance of inclusive growth and development.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.