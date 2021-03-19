Ethiopia: Nebe Names Media, Organizations to Election Debate

ADDIS ABABA- The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced that it has identified three news media companies and eight organizations that will stage debate forums for contending political parties and candidates running for the forthcoming General Elections.

The board announced that the 11 institutions were selected from 23 entities that have expressed desire to host election debates.

Accordingly, three news media companies namely Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), Oromia Broadcasting Network (OBN) and the privately-owned Ahadu Television were chosen by the boardas platforms for political debate.

Meanwhile, organizations namely Seta-weet Movement, Ethiopian Women Right, Ethiopian Human Rights Council and Consortium of Ethiopian Human Rights Organizations (CEHRO) are included in the NEBE's list.

Ethiopian Center for Disability and Development Association, Ethiopian Land Administration Professionals Association, Ethiopian Economics Association and Inter Africa Group are also entities that would host thepolitical parties and candidates debate.

The debate time in the stated organizationsshould not contradict with what is granted by the Ethiopian Mass Media Authority, the board noted.

The Ethiopian herald march 19/2021