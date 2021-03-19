Ethiopia: Ministry Refutes Doctors Without Borders Report

ADDIS ABABA - Peace Minster Muferiat Kamil said that Doctors without Borders' recent report that claimed most health facilities in Tigray State destructed or looted does not reflect the reality on the ground.

The minister told local media that Doctors without Borders' report of massive destruction and looting of health facilities in Tigray is untrue. "The report doesn't reflect the reality on the ground unless it is intended for political purpose and now the health service provision in the area is improving."

According to Muferiat, the involvement of various stakeholders to bring the people of Tigray to normal life has witnessed significant success. Whilst 70 percent of the society in Tigray has access to health services, a growing number of business institutions and factories have been resuming operation.

Also, 80 percent of hospitals in Tigray are fully operational, 38 health posts are offering services. She noted that the rehabilitation and reconstruction activities need much time and Tigray's Interim administration has been hugely engaging to that end.

The government's focus is rebuilding the state, facilitating irrigation farming and others, Muferiat remarked.

Recently, Doctors without Border issued a report that out of the 106 health facilities visited by MSF teams in Tigray from mid-December to early March 2021, nearly 70 percent had been looted and more than 30 percent had been damaged.

The Ethiopian herald march 19/2021