Ethiopia: Agency Outshines Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic Impact

ADDIS ABABA -The Federal Cooperative Agency disclosed that it has been endeavoring to create strong cooperation agencies amidst COVID-19 pandemic fight.

Kicking-off a five day cooperation Bazar and symposium under the theme, "Cooperative Marketing for Sustainable Peace" yesterday, Cooperation General Director Osman Sirur, said that the main purpose of the cooperation is to create effective market linkage between product suppliers and consumers. In this regard, product quality and traceability is not compromise. Over 65 local companies are actively involving, while no foreign companies have participated due to Coronavirus protocol.

According to the General Director, such an important event would play an indispensable role in transforming technology, distributing resources fairly, fostering job creation and coming up with stable market.

He stated that the number of cooperatives increases from 40,000 to 94,000 and that of members swells from 6.7 million to 23 million over the past eight years. Similarly, the initial capital of the cooperation has increased from 3.7 to 30 billion birr in the same period. It has also increased the level of export items from two to 12 and the involvement of women from 17 to 30 percent.

Likewise, the level of saving in the Cooperation increases from below one billion to 21 billion birr. In this regard, the saving level of children increases from 90 to 7 million.

However, the nation is seriously facing lack of skilled human power, adequate finance, and infrastructure, which hinders the success. Therefore, helping cooperation has played significant role in ensuring holistic advantages.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Governance Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

State Minster at Ministry of Agriculture Sani Redi on his part said, "We need to encourage the cooperation so as to ensure Ethiopian prosperity. It is an essential aspect for fair distribution of resources and fortifying social linkage. Therefore, it has to receive due attention regarding policy making and strategy to curb maladministration."

Admas Hulegeb Farmers Cooperation General Manager Meseret Workie, stated that the Cooperation has been ensuring fair utilization of resources and providing new products in to the market towards quenching consumers' thirst.

As learnt from the General Manager, the cooperation would collect over 139,000 Quintal a year, and some 65 percent has been allocated to rein inflation. That is why the cooperation has manifold significances and has become a range of lucrative aspects, he added.

The Ethiopian herald march 19/2021