Ethiopia: Research Shows Land Policy Absence Causing Dev't Bottlenecks

ADDIS ABABA- A research conducted by Land for Life-Ethiopia has revealed that the absence of comprehensive land policy in Ethiopia has affected the country's agricultural, environmental and related developments as land management has encountered serious difficulty.

According to the research, Ethiopia has long been under weak land management throughout all administrations, so politicians campaigning for the upcoming election should be watchful for the case.

Presenting a research yesterday in the presence of stakeholders working closely with land management concerned bodies, Research Team Leader Messay Mullugeta (PhD) stated that the research has been conducted by reviewing recorded information from governmental institutions though the data has encountered an experimentally observed the dearth.

"The research finding shows that legal issues concerning land usage are compiled in many legal frameworks while no comprehensive policy," he told to journalists.

The research has also recommended that comprehensive land policy should be designed after holding relevant discussions with several segments of the society.

"Legal frameworks used previously have been designed by the government, with no any consensus with the people. The government would have activated all ways of communication with the people if compressive land policy had entered into design," he remarked.

The Ethiopian herald march 19/2021