Seychelles: President of Seychelles Making an Official Visit to Qatar This Weekend

19 March 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will undertake an official visit to Qatar from March 20-23, State House said on Thursday.

The visit, which is at the invitation of the Amir of Qatar, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, is the first official one for Ramkawalan since he became the President of Seychelles in October last year.

The Seychelles' head of state will be accompanied by the First Lady, Linda Ramkalawan, and two ministers: Sylvestre Radegonde for Foreign Affairs and Tourism and Naadir Hassan for Finance, Economic Planning and Trade. The chief of Defence Forces Colonel Michael Rosette will also be part of the delegation.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and Qatar established formal diplomatic relations April 7, 1984.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.