Seychelles: President of Seychelles Making an Official Visit to Qatar This Weekend

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will undertake an official visit to Qatar from March 20-23, State House said on Thursday.

The visit, which is at the invitation of the Amir of Qatar, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, is the first official one for Ramkawalan since he became the President of Seychelles in October last year.

The Seychelles' head of state will be accompanied by the First Lady, Linda Ramkalawan, and two ministers: Sylvestre Radegonde for Foreign Affairs and Tourism and Naadir Hassan for Finance, Economic Planning and Trade. The chief of Defence Forces Colonel Michael Rosette will also be part of the delegation.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and Qatar established formal diplomatic relations April 7, 1984.