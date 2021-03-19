Nigeria: Parents of 39 Abducted Kaduna Students Protest, Demand Their Release

19 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By John Shiklam

Kaduna — Parents of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna, yesterday staged a protest, demanding the release of their children.

The protest took place at the school premises located along Airport road in Kaduna.

Some of the students of the institution also joined in the protest in solidarity for their colleagues, who have been in captivity for the past seven days.

Gunmen had invaded the school last Thursday at about 11:30 pm, kidnapping 39 students.

The protesters carried a banner with photos of all the abducted students as well as placards demanding the release of the students.

They also offered prayers in the church and mosque located within the school for divine intervention from God.

Some of the parents, who spoke in an interview, lamented that since the abduction, they had not heard any information from the government and the school authorities about efforts being made to free their children.

One of the parents, Mr. Sunday Musa whose daughter is among the abducted students, urged the government to do everything possible to free the students.

"We are asking the government to do everything possible so that our children will be released by the bandits.

"Today is one week since the bandits abducted them. They have been in the bush since and you can imagine the trauma they are going through!

"We don't know what is happening; the government and the school authorities have not said anything.

"We are very worried. We are begging the bandits to release our children", Musa said.

Also speaking, another parent, Mr. Abdullahi Tumburke, asked the bandits to release the students.

He urged the government to step up efforts to free the students.

Tumburke said the protest will hold on a daily basis until the students are released.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mr. Mohammad Jalige, did not respond to telephone calls when contacted to speak on the efforts being made to free the students.

