Nigeria: Nimet Predicts 3 Days Dust Haze, Thunderstorms

19 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The agency forecast chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Oyo, Edo, Enugu, Abia, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom, Delta and Lagos states later in the day.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and thunderstorms from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet's weather outlook released in Abuja, predicted dust haze condition to prevail over Nguru, Katsina and Borno during the forecast period on Friday.

It further predicted other places in the region to be in partly cloudy to sunny skies with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms over Southern parts of Adamawa and Taraba in the afternoon and evening period.

"The North Central cities should be in partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Kwara and Niger.

"Later in the day, there are slim chances of thunderstorms over parts of Abuja, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi and Kaduna State during the afternoon and evening period.

"Cloudy skies are anticipated over the Inland cities of the South and the coastal cities with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Cross River and Akwa-Ibom," it said.

NiMet envisaged partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the Northern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Southern Taraba and Southern Yola during the afternoon and evening period on Saturday.

According to it, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected over the North Central cities with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Kwara during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted cloudy condition over the inland cities of the South and the coastal cities with chances of morning thunderstorms over Rivers, Lagos, Edo, Cross River and Akwa- Ibom.

According to it, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Osun, Bayelsa, Edo, Ondo, Enugu, Imo, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Lagos State later in the day.

"For Sunday, sunny skies with few clouds are expected over the Northern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours.

"Sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the North Central cities with slim chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Abuja and Benue state in the afternoon and evening period.

"The Inland cities and the Coastal belt of the South should be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours, with good prospects of thunderstorms over Edo, Ondo, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Lagos, Cross River, River, Akwa-Ibom, Delta and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening period.

