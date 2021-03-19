Namibia: Shiimi's 'Stepchildren'

FINANCE minister Iipumbu Shiimi has wielded the axe to trim hundreds of millions of Namibia dollars from the budgets of Cabinet colleagues' ministries, including those of Peya Mushelenga, Calle Schlettwein and Leon Jooste.

He also did not spare his own ministry on its operational and development budget. Motivating the chops in parliament on Wednesday, Shiimi said the cuts were necessitated by the need to keep public debt under control.

Shiimi cut the government's budget from N$72,8 billion in the 2020/21 financial year to N$67,9 billion in 2021/22 in a move that shocked analysts, but said the cuts would allow stability in the long run.

"We owe it to the future generation to create a better Namibia for all," he said.

The minister added that the budget for 2021/22 was geared to boost the country's resilience to the severe shocks and add momentum to the tailwinds for recovery and sustainable growth.

Mushelenga's information ministry got the largest cut of 30%, losing N$156 million in the 2021/22 budget, with its allocation lowered to N$354 million this year.

During the previous fiscal year, the information and communication technology ministry's budget increased from N$383 million to N$511 million.

When asked how the information ministry would be affected by the budget cut, Mushelenga said: "Your question will be answered when I motivate the MICT budget vote."

Shiimi also cut the budget for agriculture, water and land reform. In last year's budget, the agriculture ministry was allocated N$2,3 billion. In the budget for 2021/22 unveiled on Wednesday, the ministry was allocated N$1,7 billion - a decrease of N$585,4 million or 25% from the previous year.

Schlettwein did not respond when approached for comment yesterday.

Shiimi said in his budget speech that the agriculture ministry's allocation needs to address the challenge of ageing water infrastructure, and that the procurement process for the upgrading of water treatment plants at Rundu and Oshakati has started with the support of financing from the African Development Bank.

"The government is also embarking on implementing various projects in the water sector in the central and coastal areas in collaboration with the German government," he added.

The public enterprises ministry's budget is declining by 9,3%, from roughly N$808 million in 2020/21 to approximately N$733,4 million in Wednesday's budget.

Efforts to reach public enterprises minister Leon Jooste proved futile as calls and messages went unanswered yesterday.

The government's defence budget is also due to be cut by 12,8% in 2021/22, dropping by N$795,5 million from N$6,2 billion allocated to it in the 2020/21 budget to N$5,4 billion in 2021/22.

The operational and development budget for the finance ministry is projected to be N$4,7 billion during the 2021/22 financial year. However, when expected interest payments of N$8,5 billion on the government's debt is added to that figure, the ministry's expected expenditure during 2021/22 increases significantly to N$13,2 billion.

The finance ministry's allocation includes N$79 million earmarked for the Namibia Revenue Agency, which is a drastic decrease from the N$210,9 million it received in the previous financial year.

Other ministries with budget decreases include environment, forestry and tourism with a total budget of N$524 million (N$567 million in 2020/21), industrialisation and trade with N$159 million (N$175 million in 2020/21), and fisheries and marine resources with a budget allocation of N$191 million for 2021/22 (N$208 million in 2020/21).