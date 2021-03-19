Namibia to Host Uganda

CRICKET Namibia is pleased to announce the Castle Lite Series set to take place in Windhoek at Wanderers from 2 to 9 April 2021. The Eagles will face the Cricket Cranes (Uganda) in a T20I and a 50 Over tournament.

The Eagles have been actively playing club cricket and the upcoming Castle Lite Series is a great opportunity to prepare for the upcoming tournaments in July, August, September and eventually the T20 World Cup in October.

CN CEO Johan Muller: "Cricket Namibia is glad to announce the return of International cricket on home soil. Sport has slowly been returning all over the world. Through the implementation of Covid 19 regulations, tours and tournaments will again be able to continue.

"We want to thank Uganda for taking this opportunity to travel to Namibia. We are looking for a strong on-field challenge of high-level cricket. Under current regulations unfortunately no spectators will be permitted but we will announce exciting means on how every piece of the actioned can be followed."

Cricket Namibia National Headcoach Pierre de Bruyn: "We have not had any International matches since last year February when we played against Ireland Wolves and we are very excited to welcome the Uganda team for a short tour.

"The players trained very hard during the lock down period and this is a fantastic opportunity to show off their skills. Every match is crucial building up to the T20 World cup and allows for us to look at new combinations and possibly a couple of fringe players"

Uganda Cricket Association CEO, Martin Ondeko: "The Covid situation has greatly affected everyone and sport has not been spared. We are glad that we are on course to finally return to international after more than a year. We are excited of the prospect to play an ODI nation in Namibia.

"Special gratitude goes to CN for accepting to host Uganda and I believe both nations will benefit from this engagement. This opportunity also allows us to test the team out of familiar settings, as we prepare for Jersey we need to take stock of our progress especially now that we have a new coach on board".

Uganda Headcoach Laurence Mahatlane: "It is an exciting tour as Namibia is where we want to be. It will give us the opportunity to see where we are against an ODI team and what areas we still need to work on, especially now with five more months to go before our tour to Jersey ."

Following COVID-19 protocol, spectators will not be allowed during the tournament but Cricket Namibia obliges to bring you the tournament to the comfort of your home via Cricket Namibia digital platforms.

Fixtures will be announced on the 25th March while the squad will be announced on the 29th March 2021.