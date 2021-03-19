South Africa: SA Records 1,465 New Covid-19 Infections, 90 Deaths

19 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa performed 31 550 tests in the last 24 hours, with 1 465 new cases, which represents a 5% positivity rate.

This means there are now 1 533 961 infections in the country since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, a further 90 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the tally to 51 724.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, Limpopo recorded the highest number of latest fatalities after 33 people lost their lives on Thursday.

The province is followed by 14 deaths in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 in the Western Cape, 12 in Gauteng, 10 in Free State, five in Mpumalanga and three in the Eastern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," added Mkhize.

In addition, the recovery rate remains at 95% after 1 459 894 people beat Coronavirus, while 22 343 patients are currently infected.

The information is based on the 9 556 404 tests completed since the first case was reported.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are 120 915 219 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 674 078 deaths.

"As of 18 March 2021, a total of 363 952 002 vaccine doses have been administered," the WHO added.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Botswana Begins Repatriating Mugabe-Era Refugees Back to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.