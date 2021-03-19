Nigeria: Troops Kill Scores of Bandits in Zamfara, Rescue Victims in Kaduna - Army

19 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian Army says troops of Operation Hadarin Daji successfully thwarted a kidnap activity of bandits, by killing scores at Kabasa village in Magami Local Government of Zamfara on Tuesday.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Yerima said that troops of Sector 3 stormed the village following a credible tip-off about the bandits' attack on the local residents.

He said the timely arrival of troops forestalled a deadly kidnap and plundering operations by the bandits.

Yerima added that the bandits were swiftly engaged by troops who successfully neutralised scores while others escaped into the forest with bullet wounds.

According to him, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice while three others who sustained various degrees of injuries during the encounter are receiving medical treatment.

Yerima said that the troops had dominated the general area with aggressive patrols as well as further exploitation and pursuit of the bandits into the forest.

The spokesperson disclosed that troops also responded to a distress call that bandits were attacking Gidan Goga village in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

He said that troops swiftly mobilised to the area and engaged the bandits with superior fire power, killing three while others fled with gunshot wounds.

Yerima disclosed that troops conducting fighting patrol in Birnin Gwari area rescued two female victims kidnapped 22 days ago from Kuyallo village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to him, the victims have been given medical treatment while waiting to be reunited with their families.

"The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has already congratulated the gallant troops.

"He also charged them to keep up the momentum until the entire North - West zone is rid of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and sundry violent crimes.

"He thanked the villagers for the credible and timely information they provided the troops which made their operations successful.

"The COAS said the patriotic action of the villagers who saw something and reported to the troops should be emulated by others so that the activities of bandits will be nipped in the bud," Yerima said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.