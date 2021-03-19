Kenya: Thousands of Faithful Locked Out of Malindi Bishop Ordination

19 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Lwanga

Thousands of Catholic believers have this morning been locked out of the ordination and installation ceremony of Monsignor, Fr Willybard Lagho as the third Bishop of Malindi.

This after the Church abruptly changed the venue from Bishop Francis Baldacchino Primary School Grounds to St Anthony's Cathedral Malindi last Wednesday, and also limiting the number of attendant to 600.

Fr Albert Burjis, the Malindi Catholic diocese administrator said they resolve to change the venue in order to limit the number of attendants to 600 in order to observe the Covid-19 rules and regulations.

"The Deputy County Commissioner Thuo Ngugi together with health officers met the organizing Committee for the Episcopal Ordination and Installation and agreed the need to observe the Covid-19 regulations during the ceremony," he told the Nation on phone adding "We opted to change the venue to ensure the regulations are followed to the later."

Restrictions

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta extended a nationwide overnight Covid-19 curfew for 60 days, prohibited political and large social gatherings and limited religious gatherings to one third of venue capacity to battle a third wave of infections.

However, the church shall broadcast the ceremony live through one of their religious television station to enable believers follow the ceremony at the comfort of the homes.

Mr Kennedy Otieno, the St Anthony Cathedral chairman said faithful had waited for a bishop for three years after the death of Bishop Emanuel Barbara in January 2018.

"We are anxiously waiting for the episcopal ordination and installation of the bishop to enable him begin his apostolate of serving the people of Catholic Diocese of Malindi," he added.

Last December, Pope Francis appointed Very Rev Fr Lagho, as Bishop of Malindi Diocese after serving as Mombasa Catholic Archdiocese Vicar General for 12 years.

Fr Lagho now becomes third and the first African catholic bishop of Malindi after the late Bishop Barbara and his counterpart Francis Baldacchino, who died on October 9, 2009.

The Bishop-elect is a former consultor in the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue (Rome) Italy.

He was ordained Deacon on, December 21, 1985 and ordained a Priest on, April 25, 1987 in Catholic Archdiocese of Mombasa.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.