Kenya: Wiper Party's Agnes Kavindu Muthama Wins Machakos Senate Race

19 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Pius Maundu

Wiper Party's Agnes Kavindu Muthama is set to become the next Machakos senator after she won the county by-election held on Thursday.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission returning officer in charge of Machakos County Joyce Wanyama declared Ms Kavindu the winner after a night long vote tallying exercise at Machakos Academy.

Official results published by the IEBC at the constituencies on Friday showed Ms Kavindu bagged 104,352 votes and led all over the county. She was followed by Urbanus Muthama Ngengele of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) who bagged 19,726 votes.

The declaration of the results ended weeks of electioneering characterized by intense campaigns that kicked off following the death of senator Boniface Kabaka three months ago.

The highlight of the campaigns were the last minute withdrawal of John Mutua Katuku, who was the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party candidate. Machakos governor Alfred Mutua said that the move was influenced by President Uhuru Kenyatta who asked all friendly parties in the race to consider working as one.

The by-election was marred with low voter turnout, something that got Iebc concerned. Wiper played down the low voter turnout as insignificant.

Many observers saw the by-election as a contest between Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Deputy President William Ruto who is associated with UDA.

"The voters have spoken loudly that Machakos is Mr Musyoka's bedrock," Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti said.

