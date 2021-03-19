Tanzania: Suluhu Takes Presidential Oath, Announces Magufuli Burial Date

19 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Dorothy Ndalu

Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in Friday as the sixth president of the East African country following the death of President John Magufuli.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House in Dar es Salaam, with Ms Suluhu making history as the first female president in Tanzania.

Ms Suluhu, 61, took oath under the Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma, and will serve the remainder of the late President John Magufuli's second term in office until 2025.

According to the Tanzanian constitution, she will be eligible to run for another five-year term.

Dressed in a red hijab and black suit--the ceremonial colours of the army--President Suluhu received a 21-gun salute with the military singing the Tanzanian and East African Community anthems.

After taking her oath of office, Ms Suluhu announced that Magufuli would be buried at his Chato hometown in Geita region on March 25. President Magufuli, the first to die in office in the country, will be given a state funeral.

