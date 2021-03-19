Tanzania: Leaders Mourn Tanzania's Magufuli

19 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)

Condolence messages flowed in Thursday as leaders mourned Tanzanian President John Magufuli, declaring national mourning periods and flags to fly at half-mast.

Then Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced Magufuli's death on Wednesday evening, ending weeks of speculation over the president's health and whereabouts. Ms Suluhu took oath as president on Friday, becoming the country's sixth president and first female head of state.

On Thursday, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta declared seven days of national mourning and ordered flags in all public spaces and diplomatic missions to be flown at half-mast.

He eulogised Magufuli as a friend, a colleague, and a visionary ally whom he worked with closely to forge lasting bonds between Kenya and Tanzania.

"On behalf of the Government and People of Kenya, I convey our sincere condolences to the First Lady of Tanzania, HE Mrs Janet Magufuli, their children and his entire family; and affirm our deep solidarity with the Government and People of Tanzania during this challenging time. Tanzania remains in our thoughts and prayers," President said.

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye declared seven days of national mourning starting Thursday.

"I am terribly saddened to learn the passing of my friend and brother H.E John Pombe Magufuli...My thoughts and prayers go out to the government and people of Tanzania for the loss of a great leader," he said.

South Sudan's Salva Kiir declared three days of national mourning.

"The People of the Republic of South Sudan are deeply saddened and grieving with their brothers and sisters in the United Republic of Tanzania. At this moment, the people of the Republic of South Sudan stand in solidarity with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania," he said in a condolence message on Thursday.

Report by The EastAfrican, Garang Malak and Moses Havyarimana.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.