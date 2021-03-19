Kenya: Wadri, Mbungo Clinch Bandari Monthly Award Double

Nairobi — Bandari FC duo of tactician Cassa Mbungo and forward William Wadri have been named the BetKing Premier League February coach and player of the month respectively.

Bandari were in emphatic form in February winning all their five games, scoring 10 goals and conceding only once.

Of the 10 they scored, Wadri was directly involved in four, scoring three and assisting once. He had been deployed in the centre forward role due to the absence of John Mwita and Yema Mwamba and duly made up for his position with goal scoring form.

"In life you can never achieve anything alone and I want to thank my teammates and the management for helping me to get this award. I wasn't really uncomfortable playing in that position because I have been there before. I just had to work hard and score the goals for the team," stated the Ugandan.

Wadri scored the winner against Kariobangi Sharks before striking twice as the dockers beat AFC Leopards 2-1. He assisted once as Bandari ran riot to beat Vihiga United 5-0 in Mombasa.

To clinch the award, Wadri piped Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma and Tusker's Jackson Macharia who were second and third as Bidco United forward Eric Gichimu finished fourth.

He says the award will be a motivation for him to keep working hard and he has targeted to score at least 15 goals this season.

"My target from when the season began was to score 15 goals and I still believe I can make it. There are around 18 games to play and I know I will achieve my target. I just need to keep working hard and hopefully remain injury free," Wadri said.

Meanwhile, Mbungo beat Tusker's Robert Matano and Bidco's Japheth Akhulia to clinch the coach's award.

The Rwandese coach has revealed that a sit down with the entire team at the start of February brought about the much change in the results and an improvement to see them move into the top half of the table.

"We had conceded so many goals in the December and January and when we sat down, we devised a plan and strategy to help us change and get better results. We really improved and won five games in a row, conceding only one goal," the coach said.

He added; "I have faith that we will continue in that same performance even as we look to bridge the gap between us and the teams that are ahead of us. We must add more wins as the matches progress and we want to keep getting good results," the coach stated.