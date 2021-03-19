Kenya: Nondies Start Campaign With Tricky Leos Clash

Nondescripts, arguably the most successful rugby club in the country, make their first Kenya Cup appearance this season when they host Strathmore Leos on Saturday in one of round four matches at 1pm at the RFUEA grounds.

The venue will also stage another cracker when Quins host 2016 champions Kabras Sugar at 3pm while KCB Ruaraka ground will also host a double header.

Defending champions KCB take on visiting Blak Blad from Kenyatta University at 1pm before paving way for the clash between Mwamba and touring Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology at 3pm.

Menengai Oilers, who had the privilege of leading the league for the first time ever after round three, will be at their ASK ground, Nakuru hosting Impala Saracens at 1pm.

Nakuru will take a rest on Saturday.

Match fitness

Chasing their first title since 1998, Nondies, who have won the diadem 17 times, will be bogged down my match fitness as they take on the Leos, who have already battled bigwigs.

The Leos came close to stunning KCB in the first round of matches but the bankers rallied to win 24-16. Louis Kisia's varsity lads would then lose to Kabras 35-9 in the second round before resting last weekend.

Despite their losses the Leos have shown their pedigree and are up to the task especially after their return to the top flight league this season. It's only a matter of time before the Leos roar to the first win of the season if their first two matches are anything to go by.

Whether the Leos will snap the Red Lion is left to be known.

Nondies have signed five players, snatching backrow Charles Omondi from Homeboyz, fly-half Fidens Tony from Northern Suburbs and Strathmore Leos utility back Kariuki Kanyiri.

Also to have found home at the Red Lion's den are lock Brian Omondi from Northern Suburbs and centre Samuel Motari from Impala Saracens.

"We have done what we can and hope the ball's bounce favours us," said Nondies coach Willis Ojal adding that the Leos will definitely have the advantage of match fitness.

"They have few matches under their belt but I believe our plan should be able to carry us to victory," explained Ojal, who had god news for their fans.

New home

Ojal revealed that their new ground at the Jockey Club, Ngong Racecourse is now ready, awaiting inspection from Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nondies have moved from the Agricultural Society of Kenya showground at the Jamhuri Park, where they had called home for the last 20 years, and Ojal hopes that the move will come with good fortunes.

"The move is like meeting part of our ambitions towards winning major trophies. Our new ground and environment is more conducive both to the players and coaching staff. We shall have more control of the place," said Ojal.

Quins registered their first win of the campaign last week, defeating Impala Saracens 27-20 in the Ngong Road Derby. They had lost their opening clash 13-39 to the Menengai Oilers before going down 32-35 to KCB.

On the other hand, Kabras started their campaign with a 56-0 win over MMUST before stopping Strathmore 35-9.

In one way, KCB have withstood the test to chalk narrow wins against the Leos and Quins while Blak Blad picked up their first win of the campaign last week, edging out Mwamba 24-17. They had earlier lost 8-13 to Top Fry Nakuru before holding current leaders Menengai Oilers to a 12-12 draw.

Fixtures

Nondies v Strathmore (1pm) RFUEA

Quins v Kabras (3pm) RFUEA

Menengai Oilers v Impala (ASK Showground, Nakuru) 1pm

KCB v Blak Blad (KCB, Ruaraka) 1pm

Mwamba v MMUST (KCB, Ruaraka) 3pm