Zimbabwe: Parliament Launches Breastfeeding Facility

Parliament has this morning launched a breastfeeding facility where it has earmarked a well furnished separate room for Members of Parliament and staff to nurse their babies during sittings of the august House.

The facility is expected to bring efficiency to Parliament business as female parliamentarians and staff no longer need to leave the august House during sittings for their homes and hotels to breastfeed as they will now have to do it within the building.

The launch was presided over by Senate President, Cde Marble Chinomona where she took delivery of breastfeeding equipment that was donated by one of development partners.

This was after Parliament collaborated with a local non-governmental organisation -- the Zimbabwe Civil Society Organisation Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance (ZCSOSUNA) -- to set up a feeding room for nursing mothers.

Speaking at the occasion, Cde Chinomona commended ZCSOSUNA saying they had taken Parliament a step closer to its dream of a just and equal society for all.

"It is worth noting that this kind gesture could not have come at a more opportune time that this one when there have been increasing and critical conversations around neonatal and maternal health care across the world.