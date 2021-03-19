South Africa: On Friday, 12 March, I Celebrated My Birthday - On Saturday, 13 March, Someone Wearing Gloves Broke Into My House

analysis

We write about matters like Crime Intelligence corruption because they are critical at this point in the country's history and as we attempt a slow and plodding clean-up of industrial-scale corruption seemingly everywhere, in the private and public sectors alike.

A while back there was an SAPS officer from Durban who called to tell me that a charge had been opened against me by a senior SAPS official for publishing an email that proved that he indeed occupied a position of seniority in spite of being implicated in serious fraud and corruption.

The top cop's email was sent to a range of people and could hardly even be "classified". Even a one-eyed goat on stilts knows that.

The only information the email contained was a time and a date for a meeting and confirmation that he had slipped in quietly to head the division as he had clearly signed off the email.

The SAPS officer who had been assigned to investigate me soon went away, realising I had done nothing illegal or criminal.

When it came to covering the most volatile battle in the SAPS -- within the Crime Intelligence division -- journalists working on the story knew we might...