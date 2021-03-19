Zimbabwe Now Produces Own Fertiliser

Zimbabwe now has the capacity to produce enough fertiliser adequate to cover an annual cropping season.

Over 100 000 tonnes of top dressing and basal fertiliser for 100 000 hectares of land under winter cropping is currently being manufactured.

This manufacture of fertilisers is expected to significantly reduce the import bill.

Speaking during a tour of Zimphos and Chemplex yesterday, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza said the visit was a clear testimony to local production which is in line with the Second Republic's thrust of local content policy and import substitution.

"Our objective is to increase local production therefore, creating employment. What has also happened is testimony to the effectiveness of the foreign currency auction system," she said.

"ZFC is now able to import the raw materials that they need to produce this fertiliser. There is also a synergy between the manufacturing sector and the agricultural recovery programme," said Minister Nzenza.