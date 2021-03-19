South Africa: Random Retail Revelations in Small South African Towns

18 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julienne Du Toit

Affordable farm-fresh produce, delivered from the ground to the gate or bicycles and parts, inner tubes, pumps - you can find everything and more in small towns around South Africa.

Every Saturday morning during the first months of the hard lockdown last year, there would be a cheerful toot outside our gate. We'd pop our heads out the front door to see a bakkie vanishing down the road. On the pavement outside the gate would be a box.

Poking out of it was a bouquet of cheerful garden flowers (featuring a few late roses and chrysanthemums) along with a double bunch of spinach. Deeper inside was a pack of lettuce, some non-standard tomatoes, a butternut, an aubergine, a bushel of beans, three green peppers, three slices of boerpampoen, a clutch of shallots, two small cabbages, three fat bulbs of garlic, some fresh thyme and mint, a brown paper bag containing a crusty loaf of fresh bread, and six eggs.

A treasure, in other words. Especially in a time when everyone was craving contact and novelty.

All the goodies were from Waterval Farm in the Cradock district. The vegetables were from Lani Lombard's kitchen garden. The bread was from her oven....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.