South Africa: Random Retail Revelations in Small South African Towns

Affordable farm-fresh produce, delivered from the ground to the gate or bicycles and parts, inner tubes, pumps - you can find everything and more in small towns around South Africa.

Every Saturday morning during the first months of the hard lockdown last year, there would be a cheerful toot outside our gate. We'd pop our heads out the front door to see a bakkie vanishing down the road. On the pavement outside the gate would be a box.

Poking out of it was a bouquet of cheerful garden flowers (featuring a few late roses and chrysanthemums) along with a double bunch of spinach. Deeper inside was a pack of lettuce, some non-standard tomatoes, a butternut, an aubergine, a bushel of beans, three green peppers, three slices of boerpampoen, a clutch of shallots, two small cabbages, three fat bulbs of garlic, some fresh thyme and mint, a brown paper bag containing a crusty loaf of fresh bread, and six eggs.

A treasure, in other words. Especially in a time when everyone was craving contact and novelty.

All the goodies were from Waterval Farm in the Cradock district. The vegetables were from Lani Lombard's kitchen garden. The bread was from her oven....