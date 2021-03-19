South Africa: Disgraced Ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh Feels the Heat On Mckinsey and Lynne Brown Meetings Prior to Joining Power Utility

19 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

Under the Zondo spotlight, alleged State Capture kingpin Anoj Singh tried to remember what went on at Eskom when he was the CFO and billions of rands were dished out for services that don't appear to have been delivered.

Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture on Thursday that he attended an estimated "three to five" meetings in 2015 initiated by global management consultancy firm McKinsey to ascertain the "real problems" at Eskom, before agreeing with former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown's proposal that he be seconded from Transnet to head up finances at the embattled power utility.

Singh also told chairperson Raymond Zondo he had not thought it unusual that Eskom's then acting CFO - whose position Singh would be occupying - was not present at the meetings, which were also attended by Regiments, McKinsey's BEE partner.

Zondo had asked Singh if he did not find it "strange" that he was being briefed by McKinsey about Eskom, his potential new employee, before being briefed by the company itself.

"At the time," replied Singh, "there was a lot of media focus around Eskom... The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

