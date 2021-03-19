South Africa: Mind Your Language, David Mabuza Asks the House in a Week of Many Questions and Some Looming Key Changes

analysis

Covid-19 priority vaccinations move at snail's pace, student protests hit the streets over the R6-billion cut in financial support and rolling electricity outages are back. Ministers know they must account to Parliament -- but they want to be asked nicely.

"Maybe the language that we use to make us feel we must account should be moderate... should say 'Minister you are supposed to represent a report'. No, not to say 'You must come. We don't want to hear your reason; you must come'," said Deputy President David "DD" Mabuza during his Q&A in the House.

"You are talking to your colleague. You are talking to your minister. You are talking about the work of Parliament. I'm saying in the execution of our duty let's mind our language... "

It seems that too many a minister who has a date with a parliamentary committee has had to ask to be excused from a meeting of the Cabinet, Cabinet committee or maybe an inter-ministerial committee.

"I've noted that there are very abrupt meetings that are set on a daily basis and those meetings seek to disrupt the working of the executive," said Mabuza, adding that committees should...