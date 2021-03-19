Namibia: Police Warn Against Farm Trespassing

19 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The police in Kunene region have warned the public against entering farms and harvesting mopane worms without owners' consent.

Police spokesperson in Kunene Vahangaiza Ruitel said they are concerned about the increasing number of people invading farms in Outjo to harvest mopane worms.

Ruitel said people are flocking from all parts of the country to harvest mopane worms in Outjo.

"We are appealing to the public to desist from this conduct. You cannot enter someone's private property and start harvesting mopane worms; you need to get consent," Ruitel warned.

These harvesters are said to be camping in the area until they have harvested enough before they leave.

Ruitel said a case of trespassing was opened against some of these harvesters.

Ruitel warned that trespassing is prosecuted by law - and as such it is illegal to enter someone's property without their permission.

The inspector said it is dangerous to invade farms, as they can be mistaken for criminals and poachers because there are wild animals in some of these farms.

