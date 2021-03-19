South Africa: Is It Time for Offence or Defence?

analysis

Despite the ongoing social and economic disruption of Covid-19, 2021 started with quite a bit of positive news for investors. The current environment of record low interest rates and unprecedented stimulus is favourable for risk taking and the current consensus view is that the year ahead will be a good one for risk assets.

While these favourable conditions would usually be quite suitable for an offensive strategy, we believe certain areas of the market seem to be getting ahead of itself. We believe many have ignored the potential tail risks we are likely to face over the next few months as we continue to recover from the devasting impacts of the pandemic. The era of free money has led to some elements of speculative behaviour. This is evidenced by increased retail interest, notably from Reddit members, and the popularity of app-based low-commission stockbrokers such as Robinhood. We have seen a growing disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street as markets continue to rally in the face of the significant economic damage caused by Covid-19. The fear of missing out has caused some to abandon any defence in their portfolios and risk potentially scoring a few own goals in the process....