South Africa: Hannah's Bakes Rise to the Occasion

19 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dominique Herman

Hannah Earl, now 23, has been baking professionally since she was 16. Nowadays bouts in the kitchen aren't interrupted by school or university, but are sandwiched between an afternoon au pairing gig.

The author supports Mosadie Gives Back, set up by Sea Point business owner Shanaaz Allie. Allie uses a portion of profits earned from her hair dressing salon to cook for and feed those in her home community. Read about it here.

There isn't a baking request that Hannah Earl won't take on. She's been asked to make a cake that looks like a raw potato and one of an unravelling roll of toilet paper. One of her most challenging orders was for a photographer friend. "He puts this camera down and says, 'Do you think you can make this out of cake?'"

Hannah used paper towel to obtain the bumpy effect on the casing of the camera cake. 'Everything I've done so far has been self-taught.' (Photo: Hannah Earl)

A typical day sees Hannah mixing and measuring in the morning, au pairing in the afternoon for two young girls, and icing and decorating into the night. She lives with her mom, Fiona, and sister Gemma, a 20-year-old business...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

