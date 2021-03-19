South Africa: Media's Role in South African Society Is Sacrosanct - and SAPS Crime Intelligence Better Accept It

19 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Branko Brkic

The internal fight for control of SAPS Crime Intelligence in advance of the ANC's crucial twin conferences (NGC in 2021 and National in 2022) is spilling dangerously into the bloodstream of a nation exhausted by the pandemic, poverty and corruption. The latest targets are SA media, and Daily Maverick's ace writer, Marianne Thamm, in particular.

To understand the gravity of what's currently happening in South African police/Crime Intelligence ranks, and the long-term damage it could cause to South Africa, we need to walk a few months back.

It began in November 2020 when Crime Intelligence division head Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs and four other senior officers found themselves served with notices of suspension by National Commissioner Khehla Sitole for alleged personal protection equipment (PPE) irregularities.

Jacobs immediately challenged the suspensions, saying he was being targeted as he was cleaning up an utterly rotten Crime Intelligence division subverted by years of mismanagement and criminality under its former head, Richard Mdluli.

Jacobs also alerted his superiors to the existence of a "rogue" Crime Intelligence unit in the Western Cape, which Anti-Gang unit section head Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear had also identified as problematic.

In September 2020, Kinnear, who was investigating fellow cops, was assassinated...

