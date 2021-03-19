South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa Might Soon Have a New Weapon in His War With Busisiwe Mkhwebane

19 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The vote by the National Assembly to continue with the formal investigation into the fitness for office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is a significant milestone. While much of the focus has correctly been on the balance of power within the ANC, it brings the moment closer in which the president may actually legally suspend her from office, rendering her powers null and void even before she is formally removed.

The parliamentary vote also reveals that several smaller parties represented in the National Assembly are now so hopelessly divided or incompetent as to be rendered irrelevant, and will no longer have much impact on our politics.

Tuesday's vote was seen as vitally important because of the public utterances by ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule that it would be wrong for any ANC MP to vote in a resolution that had been proposed by the DA. Then, just before the vote, the ANC MP (and former North West premier) Supra Mahumapelo reportedly wrote to Magashule stating his intention to buck the party whip and not vote in favour of continuing with the investigation into Mkhwebane.

However, when Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise asked whether any MPs wished to abstain or...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.