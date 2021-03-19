South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa Might Soon Have a New Weapon in His War With Busisiwe Mkhwebane

analysis

The vote by the National Assembly to continue with the formal investigation into the fitness for office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is a significant milestone. While much of the focus has correctly been on the balance of power within the ANC, it brings the moment closer in which the president may actually legally suspend her from office, rendering her powers null and void even before she is formally removed.

The parliamentary vote also reveals that several smaller parties represented in the National Assembly are now so hopelessly divided or incompetent as to be rendered irrelevant, and will no longer have much impact on our politics.

Tuesday's vote was seen as vitally important because of the public utterances by ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule that it would be wrong for any ANC MP to vote in a resolution that had been proposed by the DA. Then, just before the vote, the ANC MP (and former North West premier) Supra Mahumapelo reportedly wrote to Magashule stating his intention to buck the party whip and not vote in favour of continuing with the investigation into Mkhwebane.

However, when Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise asked whether any MPs wished to abstain or...