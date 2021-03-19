South Africa: Embarc for a Joburg Couple's Notable Food Journey

analysis

Darren O'Donovan and Lisa de Beer opened their own restaurant, Embarc, on a beautiful glassy, airy corner of Parkview, just as Covid retightened its grip and booze was banished.

The writer supports Nosh Food Rescue, an NGO that helps Jozi's soup kitchens, shelters and feeding schemes with food and produce "rescued" from the food chain. Please support them here.

Darren O'Donovan and Lisa de Beer started out long ago. Together. After a momentous trip through standout Jozi restaurant kitchens and their own voyage of discovery, they arrived at a time when a pandemic raged and to a place where a fire did just that too. Nevertheless...

You may as well hand it to Darren and Lisa: the Gonna Win Through prize for enthusiasm, survival and sticklerdom. I wave to them through the glass entrance, somehow relieved that they're truly here and observing that it is wonderful.

Darren is one of Jozi's first-class, topmost-rung chefs and Lisa a sommelière with art, sass and nous, who's also a chef. And there's Mitchel du Plessis who was trained by them at their first major port of call, which was Cube. He's rejoined them at Embarc as sous chef.

Chef Dario de Angeli's Cube...