South Africans Will Not Passively Watch Their Constitution Being Maimed By the Political Machinery

Those who have assumed that South Africans will be passive and disillusioned will instead be confronted by broad coalitions that have always been able to mobilise communities and create a groundswell of moral justice and visible solidarity that cannot be ignored.

Political activism and engagement may, since the dawn of South Africa's democracy, have been waning, but this does not mean South Africans are not engaged, actively participating and shaping our society outside the limitations of the party-political machinery.

The narrow outlook assumes that South Africans are simply not participating in our society because they are disinterested, uninspired and disillusioned -- but rather, South Africans are deeply disappointed with the political machinery that currently exists. A system that has continued to rob South Africans of opportunity and promise, a system that has continued to rob families of livelihoods and worse still has continued to maim, harm and kill South Africans.

There is a reason that South Africans have made the choice to actively participate outside the thrust of the party-political machinery -- simply put, that system has been broken by its custodians, who continue to seem only interested in protecting their own narrow self-interest.

