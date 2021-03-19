South Africa: Pumpkin Power - Lives Devoted to Growing Them Big

analysis

Giant pumpkin growing is a life affirming, escapist activity, but the power of standard-sized pumpkins should not be underestimated.

Grow big or grow home, say South Africa's giant pumpkin people. And they're not kidding. The current SA record stands at 860kg and many of the pumpkins in their patches are so heavy that a tractor is required to hoist them out of the earth. Saturday, 20 March sees the Transvaal Agricultural Union's annual TLU SA Goliat van Gat pampoengroeikompetisie. The Western Cape's Heidelberg Pampoenfees is gearing up for their giant gourd weigh-in on 26 March.

This year the organisers are expecting record numbers of enormous entries. Lockdown resulted in a significant swell of interest in giant pumpkins. A combination of too much time to kill and a desire to control something in the face of an uncontrollable pandemic apparently pushed previously sensible gardeners over the edge of reason. How else would we explain the sudden surge in growing gourds heavy enough to destroy the suspension of a car?...