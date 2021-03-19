South Africa: Kinnear Killing - Zane Kilian to Appeal Against Denial of Bail

18 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Immediately after Zane Kilian was denied bail in the Bellville Regional Court on Thursday, his defence team told the court they would lodge an urgent appeal at the Western Cape High Court.

In her judgment denying Zane Killian bail on Thursday, magistrate Nonkosi Saba said the debt collector and former rugby player was a dishonest person, and by interfering with state witness Bradley Goldblatt had shown he could interfere with other witnesses. Saba also stressed the State had a prima facie case against the man accused of murder.

Eric Bryer, a lawyer for Kilian, said notice to appeal against the judgment would be filed on Friday and the appeal at the Western Cape High Court would be filed within a month. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila indicated that the NPA would oppose this application.

Goldblatt, in an affidavit to the court, said that on 20 September 2020 Kilian had contacted him at about 9.30am. Kilian told him there was trouble and instructed Goldblatt to delete him from the LAD and Marist system, read the affidavit.

The decision to deny Kilian bail on Thursday came six months after Anti-Gang Unit Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was assassinated...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.