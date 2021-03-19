South Africa: Kinnear Killing - Zane Kilian to Appeal Against Denial of Bail

analysis

Immediately after Zane Kilian was denied bail in the Bellville Regional Court on Thursday, his defence team told the court they would lodge an urgent appeal at the Western Cape High Court.

In her judgment denying Zane Killian bail on Thursday, magistrate Nonkosi Saba said the debt collector and former rugby player was a dishonest person, and by interfering with state witness Bradley Goldblatt had shown he could interfere with other witnesses. Saba also stressed the State had a prima facie case against the man accused of murder.

Eric Bryer, a lawyer for Kilian, said notice to appeal against the judgment would be filed on Friday and the appeal at the Western Cape High Court would be filed within a month. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila indicated that the NPA would oppose this application.

Goldblatt, in an affidavit to the court, said that on 20 September 2020 Kilian had contacted him at about 9.30am. Kilian told him there was trouble and instructed Goldblatt to delete him from the LAD and Marist system, read the affidavit.

The decision to deny Kilian bail on Thursday came six months after Anti-Gang Unit Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was assassinated...