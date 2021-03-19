South Africa: Interim Results - African Rainbow Capital Fast-Tracks Review of Its Fee Structure

18 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Gunnion

Investment holding company says considerable changes in the global and domestic environment are behind its decision to review its fee structure.

African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments has decided to accelerate a review of its fee structure, which has raised many an eyebrow in the investment community.

The black-empowered investment holding company says that due to considerable changes in the global and domestic environment, it is in talks with its general partner in the ARC Fund to bring the review forward instead of waiting for the five-year anniversary of its 2017 listing, as previously planned.

ARC Investments has a 99.95% interest in the ARC Fund, which is managed by UBI, a subsidiary of Patrice Motsepe's Ubuntu-Botho Investment. It listed at R8.50, a level based on the value of its investment portfolio as determined by its directors at the time. The management fees of 1.75% a year, plus 16% performance participation, are calculated off its net asset value (NAV).

After reaching R9.52 at the end of 2019, its intrinsic NAV reduced by 7.4% to R8.82, partly as a result of last October's R750-million rights issue. That is still significantly higher than its current share price of around...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.