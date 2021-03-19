South Africa: From Truth and Coffee to the Art of Chocolate

19 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Leah Van Deventer

David Donde applies his experience in the coffee trade to create a new type of chocolate.

"Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, the guy who wrote The Little Prince, said, 'Perfection is achieved not when there's nothing more to add, but when there's nothing left to take away'."

This is what David Donde said to me in a recent interview when I asked him how he came to create Minimalist Chocolate, which has just two ingredients: cocoa and milk.

Cafephiles will already be familiar with the name David Donde - the pioneer of speciality coffee in South Africa and the creator of both Origin Coffee Roasting and the internationally acclaimed, steampunk-themed Truth Coffee Cult café on Buitenkant Street in Cape Town.

Those who enjoy imbibing beverages with a little more kick may also know he's behind Art of Duplicity, which in 2020 was not only named South Africa's Cocktail Bar of the Year at the BAR Awards but made the long list for the World's 50 Best Bars at #88.

Donde's expansion into chocolate was inspired by the first brutal phase of lockdown when both...

