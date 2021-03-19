South Africa: The Fierce Urgency of Now - Life and Politics in Modern Times

analysis

In South Africa, just as in America, a crisis can be too important a moment to waste. But what happens when nothing much happens at the moment of the greatest urgency?

Back in April 1967, when this writer was trying to sort out what would happen after his high school graduation in just two months' time, the big questions were whether the military draft would grab him and send him to the Vietnam conflict, or would he begin university studies (and what he would be using for money in order to pay for that), or would he work for a year or so in order to save up enough for a tertiary education, even as he somehow stayed beyond the basilisk vision of his local military draft board.

The American military commitment in the Vietnam War was growing rapidly and so that very real fear of being drafted pushed me hard to scrape together sufficient funds to get through the first year of the local public university, just as long as I continued part-time work in the evenings and weekends, like so many others.

In that same year, much of the country was in increasing turmoil from the civil rights...