South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 1,464 More Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 533 961.

Regrettably, we report a further 90 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 10, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 14, Limpopo 33, Mpumalanga 5, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 13 which brings the total to 51 724 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 459 894 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 177 275 as at 18.30, 18 March 2021.