Cameroon: Olympics Intercontinental Play Offs - Cameroon Intensifies Training

The Indomitable Lionesses will play against La Roja Feminina of Chile at a neutral venue in Turkey in April.

The Inter-continental playoffs for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in Women's football will take place in April 2021. The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon will play against La Roja Feminina of Chile in the intercontinental play off. Ahead of next month's meeting, the Coach Djeumfa has summoned 25 home-based players for a local training session. The Lionesses are training in their hideout in Yaounde. The players had their first training session yesterday March 17, 2021 at the Omnisports Annex Stadium Number One. Out of the 25 players invited only 18 began the training session yesterday. The camp will run till April 5, 2021. The gathering is the fifth for the Lionesses after they lost to the Copper Queens of Zambia in the fifth round of qualifiers despite emerging victorious in the first leg.

On Alain Djeumfa's list are four goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards. Prominent on the list are Tokyo University's Djuka Chanelle, Charlene Meyong, who recently joined Chinese side Meizhou, Eclair Filles de Sa'a's Alexander Takounda, and Ebolowa FC's Edjangue Siliki. For three weeks, Alain Djeumfa and the players will be working out winning strategies in order to secure a place for the Olympics. Sources close to the team say the list of players will be trimmed after the camp ahead of their trip to Turkey and those selected will be later joined by players based abroad. Instead of a home-and-away fixture, the Indomitable Lionesses will square up against La Roja Feminina at a neutral venue in Turkey. The showdown between Cameroon and Chile had been rescheduled thrice. Nevertheless, the game has been scheduled to take place in April.

Cameroon and Chile will clash for the very first time in women's football. The Indomitable Lionesses are out in search of a ticket to the Olympic Games after their participation London 2012 while Chile is in search of a debut entry ticket. The clash is going to be the first FIFA-organised game between both nations.