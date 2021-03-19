Cameroon: Nigerians Drilled On Cameroon Law

A seminar on immigration, taxation and security took place on March 17 in Douala.

The Nigerian Union in Douala on Wednesday March 17 organised a seminar to acquaint nationals on the Cameroon laws on immigration, taxation and security related issues at the Holy Trinity mission in the economic capital. Representing the Governor of the Littoral at the opening ceremony, the Inspector General, Simplice Hervé Kengne, said it is a welcomed initiative to keep Nigerians abreast with the laws of Cameroon on security given the rise of terrorism as well as immigration and taxation since most of them are involved in business. He lauded the good and friendly relations existing between Cameroon and Nigeria. He praised the peaceful cohabitation between Nigerians and Cameroonians in Douala.

The Nigerian Consul General in Douala, Safiu O. Olaniyan equally congratulated the Nigerian Union for the initiative saying it depicts the dynamism of the Nigerian people. He urged his fellow countrymen to respect Cameroon laws saying in ignorance could create conflict; "We have to master the dynamics of the system to avoid any breach out of ignorance", he said. He also reiterated the need for peaceful cohabitation between Nigerians and Cameroonians hailing Cameroonians for their spirit of hospitality.

The president of the Nigerian Union in Douala, Boniface Ifeanyi Okwujiaku, said the seminar was organised out of the need to improve the bilateral relations between Cameroon and Nigeria. Understanding the laws means better respect for the regulations and since people come and go, there is need to constantly update Nigerians in Cameroon on the laws in force. "Cameroon is our second home", he said adding that there two peace have to continue living in harmony. The seminar characterised by question and answer sessions, was animated by officials from the taxation department, ministry of external Relations as well as the judiciary.