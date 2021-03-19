Cameroon: Nigerians Drilled On Cameroon Law

19 March 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A seminar on immigration, taxation and security took place on March 17 in Douala.

The Nigerian Union in Douala on Wednesday March 17 organised a seminar to acquaint nationals on the Cameroon laws on immigration, taxation and security related issues at the Holy Trinity mission in the economic capital. Representing the Governor of the Littoral at the opening ceremony, the Inspector General, Simplice Hervé Kengne, said it is a welcomed initiative to keep Nigerians abreast with the laws of Cameroon on security given the rise of terrorism as well as immigration and taxation since most of them are involved in business. He lauded the good and friendly relations existing between Cameroon and Nigeria. He praised the peaceful cohabitation between Nigerians and Cameroonians in Douala.

The Nigerian Consul General in Douala, Safiu O. Olaniyan equally congratulated the Nigerian Union for the initiative saying it depicts the dynamism of the Nigerian people. He urged his fellow countrymen to respect Cameroon laws saying in ignorance could create conflict; "We have to master the dynamics of the system to avoid any breach out of ignorance", he said. He also reiterated the need for peaceful cohabitation between Nigerians and Cameroonians hailing Cameroonians for their spirit of hospitality.

The president of the Nigerian Union in Douala, Boniface Ifeanyi Okwujiaku, said the seminar was organised out of the need to improve the bilateral relations between Cameroon and Nigeria. Understanding the laws means better respect for the regulations and since people come and go, there is need to constantly update Nigerians in Cameroon on the laws in force. "Cameroon is our second home", he said adding that there two peace have to continue living in harmony. The seminar characterised by question and answer sessions, was animated by officials from the taxation department, ministry of external Relations as well as the judiciary.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Botswana Begins Repatriating Mugabe-Era Refugees Back to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.