Tunis/Tunisia — 59 frontline medics and paramedics have been so far inoculated against COVID-19 in the governorate of Siliana, since the start of the national vaccination campaign last Saturday.

24 health professionals were vaccinated on the first day and 17 on the second, Basic Health Deputy-Director in Siliana Imed Sghaier specified to TAP. The region has reported 125 coronavirus fatalities and 3,039 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Local Health Directorate.