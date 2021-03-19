Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sidi Bouzid Reports 2 Fatalities, 7 Infections and 23 Recoveries

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Sidi Bouzid reported 2 coronavirus fatalities, taking the death toll to 199 since the outbreak of the pandemic. 7 further infections were also recorded, bringing the tally to 5,463.Besides, 23 patients had recovered in the...
