Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sidi Bouzid Reports 2 Fatalities, 7 Infections and 23 Recoveries

19 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Sidi Bouzid reported 2 coronavirus fatalities, taking the death toll to 199 since the outbreak of the pandemic. 7 further infections were also recorded, bringing the tally to 5,463.Besides, 23 patients had recovered in the...

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Botswana Begins Repatriating Mugabe-Era Refugees Back to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.