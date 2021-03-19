Liberia: Swagger Island Residents Crave for Access to Safe Drinking Water

19 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Swagger Island is located along the Somalia Drive road and is inhabitant to over five thousand residents' bulk of whom are living with a challenge of fetching safe drinking water. On a daily basis they go to faraway resident in search of safe drinking water.

According to Isaac Dolo-Nyan acting community chairman, access to safe drinking water is a paramount need of the people on the Island and according to him it is time for the government to intervene or "good friends."

In his word people who will see their need and help will represent good friends and he vowed to cherish their friendship in the time of needs. You're going to represent a true friendship. "Though our needs are many we need a true friend to come to identify with us."

At event marking the official dedication of a bridged rebranding project by the friends of Laraamand Shenkin Nyonton, a resident of the community who currently resides in the US, Chairman Nyan described the bridge project as a very significant intervention because in his words it was a "death trap."

"This place has been consider a death trap but today we are happy and want to admonish you not to stop here. Continue your good work and it will pay off in the future.

Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

