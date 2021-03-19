Egypt's Squash Champion Nour El Sherbini Captures Women's Cib Black Ball Open Trophy

Egypt's Squash Champion and World No.1 Nour El Sherbini on Thursday snatched the women's CIB PSA Black Ball Squash Open trophy for the first time in her history.

The game, which was held at Black Ball Sporting Club in Cairo's El Tagammu El Khamis, came after two previous runner-up finishes that followed with her 3-1 win over USA's Amanda Sobhy in Cairo, Egypt, earlier Thursday.

The Egyptian champion has put a number of peerless displays at the PSA World Tour Platinum event this week and she continued that form into her final fixture with Sobhy to win 13-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-7 in 42 minutes.

El Sherbini, 25, had suffered final defeats to compatriots Raneem El Welily and Hania El Hammamy at the Black Ball Sporting Club in the past, while Sobhy got the better of the four-time World Champion in the quarter-final stage of December's Black Ball Open.