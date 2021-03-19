Egypt Records 642 New Coronavirus Cases, 41 Deaths

19 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said Thursday that 642 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country since the beginning of the outbreak to 193,482.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 41 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 11,472.

As many as 399 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 148,823 so far, the spokesman said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Botswana Begins Repatriating Mugabe-Era Refugees Back to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.