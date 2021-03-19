Egypt: Sisi Discusses With British PM Libyan Issue, Ethiopian Dam

19 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have discussed a number of regional issues, including the situation in Libya, as well as the developments in the Ethiopian dam crisis.

In a phone call, the British prime minister expressed his appreciation of Egypt's efforts towards solving the Libyan crisis, pushing forward the political path and restoring the state institutions, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Ethiopian dam crisis.

"The president stressed the importance of this issue as a matter of national security and Egypt's clinging to its water rights through reaching a legally binding agreement on clear rules of filling and operating the dam." the spokesman added.

Sisi stressed keenness on boosting cooperation with Britain in different domains and importing technology from Britain.

He also asserted interest in promoting political consultation and coordination on regional and international issues of common concern.

