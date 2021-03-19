Egypt: CBE - Earnings of Banks Working in Egypt Exceed Egp 58 Bln By End of December 2020

The paid-in capitals for the banks working in Egypt increased to nearly EGP 175 billion by the end of December 2020, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) said on Thursday.

Meantime, the earnings of the banks reached around EGP 58.9 billion, CBE said in a recent report on the financial stability of the banking sector in Egypt.

The balance sheets of the banks working in Egypt, except CBE, has risen to EGP 7.022 trillion by the end of December 2020, up from EGP 5.856 billion by the end of December 2019, it added.